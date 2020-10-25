1/1
Etta Mae Brubaker
1920 - 2020
{ "" }


Wichita, Kansas - Age 100, passed away October 22, 2020, born October 12, 1920 to Marshall and Ina Foulke. Etta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joseph. Etta is survived by her son, John (Cheryl) Brubaker; daughter, Peggy (Bob) Waters; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary

Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
We love you Grandma...
Kelly Leathers
Family
