Etta Mae Brubaker
October 12, 1920 - October 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 100, passed away October 22, 2020, born October 12, 1920 to Marshall and Ina Foulke. Etta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joseph. Etta is survived by her son, John (Cheryl) Brubaker; daughter, Peggy (Bob) Waters; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.