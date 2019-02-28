VALLEY CENTER-Mooney, Eugene Bryan Born on Aug. 9, 1934 and went home to heaven Feb. 24, 2019. Gene was born in Hutchinson, Ks to Elvin B and Gertrude M Mooney. Survivors include his wife and lifelong love, Marilyn; 3 daughters, Jody Marvin (George), Marsha (Steve) Huebert & Nancy Barrier (Cody); brothers, Boyd Mooney & Carl (Joan) Mooney & sister Bernice (Gary) Bell; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & numerous honorary grandchildren who all considered him Grandpa. Gene leaves a long legacy of generosity, humor, lively debate sessions and an ornery spirit. He loved music and he had a beautiful singing voice which he used to sing in churches and weddings. Gene made each family member feel like they were his favorite and he would do anything for them. A memorial with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice who took wonderful care of him along with his friend & caregiver Kathy Tangers. A Celebration of Gene's life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Grace Connections Church, 300 N Ash, Valley Center. www.bakerfhvc
