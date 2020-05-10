Eugene Dale "Gene" Allan
Allan, Eugene "Gene" Dale 75, of Wichita, KS passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1945 to the late Dale and Jane (Sharp) Allan. He married Michal Ann on March 28, 1985 and she survives him. He is also survived by their children; Jeffrey Johnson, Michael Allan, Christina (Mark) Withrow and Shaun Allan, sisters; Judy (Jim) Schuessler and Anita Mosher. 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with Toys For Tots Motoycle Run or Creature Comforts, Alva, OK. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Colwich, KS.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
3:00 - 7:00 PM
Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary
213 W Wichita Ave
Colwich, KS 67030
