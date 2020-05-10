Allan, Eugene "Gene" Dale 75, of Wichita, KS passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1945 to the late Dale and Jane (Sharp) Allan. He married Michal Ann on March 28, 1985 and she survives him. He is also survived by their children; Jeffrey Johnson, Michael Allan, Christina (Mark) Withrow and Shaun Allan, sisters; Judy (Jim) Schuessler and Anita Mosher. 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorial established with Toys For Tots Motoycle Run or Creature Comforts, Alva, OK. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Colwich, KS.



