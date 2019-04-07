Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene J. Stevens. View Sign

Stevens, Eugene J. age 72, passed away on April 5th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Randa Haddad Stevens. Survivors: His children, Theodora (Pandelis) Kambiotis, Nathalie (Stephen) Salloum of Edmonton, Canada, Gabriel (Alannah) Stevens of Ottawa, CANADA, Chantel Nichols and Asheria Anderson; siblings Joe (Martha) Stevens, Sandi Stevens Barrese, Judy Stevens Sayfie of Hollywood, FL; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Eugene was a proud North High Alumni of the class of 1965. He was a passionate believer in the value of family. He was gifted with a light-hearted sense of humor, which he would incorporate with zest as he spoke of his life ventures. Eugene, like many in the Stevens family, was raised with a strong tie to sports. Odds were better than 90% that if you found him in front of his television set, it was broadcasting a basketball game. He will be dearly missed by friends and family. Visitation: Monday, April 8th from 2:00 PM 'til 8:00 PM at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Family will greet from 5 PM till 8 PM. Trisagion: Tuesday, April 9th, 9:45 AM; Funeral: 10:00 AM, at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church, 344 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS 67213. Followed by Graveside Interment at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. A meal of mercy will follow at St. Mary Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church.



