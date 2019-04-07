Eugene J. Stevens

Stevens, Eugene J. age 72, passed away on April 5th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Randa Haddad Stevens. Survivors: His children, Theodora (Pandelis) Kambiotis, Nathalie (Stephen) Salloum of Edmonton, Canada, Gabriel (Alannah) Stevens of Ottawa, CANADA, Chantel Nichols and Asheria Anderson; siblings Joe (Martha) Stevens, Sandi Stevens Barrese, Judy Stevens Sayfie of Hollywood, FL; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Eugene was a proud North High Alumni of the class of 1965. He was a passionate believer in the value of family. He was gifted with a light-hearted sense of humor, which he would incorporate with zest as he spoke of his life ventures. Eugene, like many in the Stevens family, was raised with a strong tie to sports. Odds were better than 90% that if you found him in front of his television set, it was broadcasting a basketball game. He will be dearly missed by friends and family. Visitation: Monday, April 8th from 2:00 PM 'til 8:00 PM at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Family will greet from 5 PM till 8 PM. Trisagion: Tuesday, April 9th, 9:45 AM; Funeral: 10:00 AM, at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church, 344 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS 67213. Followed by Graveside Interment at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. A meal of mercy will follow at St. Mary Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019
