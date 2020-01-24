Eugene Nicholas "Gene" Schutz

Schutz, Eugene Nicholas "Gene" 90, Retired Aircraft Manufacturing Mechanic with Cessna for 38 years, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his son, Mark Schutz; infant son, Eugene N. Schutz, Jr.; daughters, Mary T. Schutz, Linda Hollerich; parents, Nicholas and Veronica Schutz. Survived by his wife, Mary Lou Schutz; children, Julie (David) Grover of Newton, Jane Bonanni of Ann Arbor, MI, Lawrence (Shelly) Schutz of Wichita, Suzanne (Michael) Zieg of Slippery Rock, PA, Joseph Schutz of San Diego, CA; sisters, Angie Dungy of Marshalltown, IA, Caroline Engelbert of Augusta, KS; 20 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Building Fund, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208; Birthline, 339 N. Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020
