Carter, Eugene Paul "Gene" 88, retired owner of General Automotive, left this world to attend his first horse race in heaven on June 24th, 2020. Gene was born on December 13th, 1931, and raised in Seymour, MO, alongside his younger siblings, Bob and Shirley. He attended Wentworth Military Academy and graduated from Seymour High School, proudly holding the title of Basketball Team Captain. Gene joined the United States Air Force on January 24th, 1950, recording the highest ASVAB score of any recruit in his class at Lackland Air Force Base. He graduated with honors from radar school and completed four years of service with various domestic assignments. Embracing his talent in the mechanical, Gene worked for companies such as Boeing, Emerson Radio, and Bell Aerosystems, as a technical representative and trainer, residing in Florida and New York. He moved back to Wichita in 1966 and purchased General Automotive, a business he proudly ran for 36 years alongside his devoted son, Oscar. Gene lived his life with an open heart and an open mind; he was an amazing friend, an incredible father, a lady charmer, and our favorite gambling man. Gene is survived by his daughter, Tricia Steel, his son, Larry Carter, his sweetheart, Kathleen Carter, and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Oscar and Clay Carter. A viewing will be held Saturday, June 27th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central in Andover, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store