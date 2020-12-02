Eugenia "Jean" Ignowski
May 6, 1930 - November 27, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Beloved mother of Deborah, Wayne (Kim), and Michael, cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Joseph (Lauren), Cynthia (Walter), Mary, Kathryn (Chris), Kevin (Stacy), Monica and Nathan, died peacefully at home on November 27 at the age of 90, to be reunited in Heaven with her husband Ralph, parents Henry and Agatha Peters, brothers Reynold and Hank, and sisters Rosie and Carla Ann.
As the wife of a career Air Force Officer, Jean made homemaking an art in base housing from Omaha, NE to Spokane, WA and Dayton, OH, and across an ocean in Wiesbaden, Germany, (and places in between) before finally settling in Wichita in 1964.
She was "Grandma Jean" not only to her children's children, but also to their cousins, and their friends. She made every birthday and holiday a day filled with memories to cherish. When she became great-grandmother to Hayden, Gavin, Ethan, Theodore, Weston, Oliver, Kensley, Morgan, and Juniper, she was delighted with the addition of "great" to her title, and no one deserved it more. She will be greatly missed by all of us who loved her, but we will celebrate the blessings of her life with great joy until we meet again.
We will recite a Rosary at 7pm, Wednesday, December 2nd at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary, and celebrate a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 3rd at All Saints Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
A second service will be held next week in Loup City, NE where Jean will be laid to rest in the company of her parents and extended family.
A memorial has been established with All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com