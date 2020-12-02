1/1
Eugenia "Jean" Ignowski
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenia "Jean" Ignowski
May 6, 1930 - November 27, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Beloved mother of Deborah, Wayne (Kim), and Michael, cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Joseph (Lauren), Cynthia (Walter), Mary, Kathryn (Chris), Kevin (Stacy), Monica and Nathan, died peacefully at home on November 27 at the age of 90, to be reunited in Heaven with her husband Ralph, parents Henry and Agatha Peters, brothers Reynold and Hank, and sisters Rosie and Carla Ann.
As the wife of a career Air Force Officer, Jean made homemaking an art in base housing from Omaha, NE to Spokane, WA and Dayton, OH, and across an ocean in Wiesbaden, Germany, (and places in between) before finally settling in Wichita in 1964.
She was "Grandma Jean" not only to her children's children, but also to their cousins, and their friends. She made every birthday and holiday a day filled with memories to cherish. When she became great-grandmother to Hayden, Gavin, Ethan, Theodore, Weston, Oliver, Kensley, Morgan, and Juniper, she was delighted with the addition of "great" to her title, and no one deserved it more. She will be greatly missed by all of us who loved her, but we will celebrate the blessings of her life with great joy until we meet again.
We will recite a Rosary at 7pm, Wednesday, December 2nd at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary, and celebrate a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 3rd at All Saints Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
A second service will be held next week in Loup City, NE where Jean will be laid to rest in the company of her parents and extended family.
A memorial has been established with All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Rosary
07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 29, 2020
My Aunt Jeanie. She could brighten a whole room with her beautiful smile. She had a way of always making you feel good about yourself with her words! May god bless her beautiful family and give them strength in knowing that she was loved by every life she touched!
Tina (Peters) Thompson
Family
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved