MULVANE-Turkle, Eula "Kay" age 82, passed away Saturday, May 25th, 2019. Visitation 3pm-7pm, family greeting from 5-7pm Wednesday, May 29th, at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd; Funeral Service 10AM Thursday, May 30th at Mulvane United Methodist Church, 107 S. Central. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dora Booth; sister, Roberta Kimble; son-in-law, Marc Huslig. Kay is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Jan (Mike) Coppinger, Kathy (Phil) Mailloux, Teri Huslig; grandchildren, Brian, Kayleigh Coppinger, Phillip (Kari), Mitch, Laurell (Logan) Aschbrenner, Tom (Jocelyn), Sam, and Dan Mailloux, Taylor, Madison, Matthew, Reagan Huslig; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Paige, Sydney Mailloux; brother, John Allen Booth; loving extended family including, multiple nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the -St. Louis Attn: Development Office 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110 and Mulvane United Methodist Church. SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019