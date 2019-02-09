Nixon, Eunice S. 104, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, February 11, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Wichita Park Cemetery. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William A. Nixon; parents, Otto and Bertha Schweiter. Survived by her daughters, Sally (Gary) Winfrey of Winter Haven, FL, Marti (Larry) Levy of Prairie Village, KS; sons, Kip (Sally) Nixon of Wichita, KS, Bill (Hideki) Nixon of Okinawa; 4 grandchildren, Mark, Stephanie, Stephen, Gabriel; 8 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ian, Eliza, Abriel, Mallory, Oliver, Brena, Erika. A memorial has been established with , Children's Burn Unit, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2019