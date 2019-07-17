Jacot, Eva Marie 85, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Derby, KS. Eva was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul Jacot; parents, Ernest and Eva Condon; and brothers, Ernest Condon, Jr. and Jimmy Condon. Survivors include her children, James Jacot (Victoria), Kimberly Flanagan (Tom), Cynthia White (David), John Jacot, (Donna), Andy Jacot (Kathleen), and Jerry Jacot (Laura); sisters, Freda Jordan, Melba Kimzey, and Carolyn Frost; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. At Eva's request, family is holding private services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul Jacot Youth Center, c/o First Baptist Church, 219 E. 2nd St., Moline, KS 67353. Share condolences at www.cozinememorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019