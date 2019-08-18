Taylor, Evan Eugene 29, ended his journey with Huntington's disease (HD) - a rare hereditary, neurological disorder - on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after a valiant nine year battle. Evan was born the son of Thurston Taylor and Kelly Wilcox Taylor in Orlando, Florida, on July 12, 1990. With the early onset of Huntington's disease, he was not able to be gainfully employed. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, G. Lanette Cross Wilcox; mother, Kelly R. Taylor; uncle Eugene Wilcox; aunt Shelly Miranda. Survivors include his father, Thurston (Amy) Taylor; paternal grandmother, Sandra Taylor, maternal grandfather, Harold "Buck" Wilcox; paternal aunts Taryn (Simon) Walker; Tiffany Taylor-Ebner; guardian, Gregory Suter, as well as many other extended family members. A Very Special Thank You to all those assisting with his physical and medical care needs. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay St, Derby, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established with Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre - Specializing in Huntington Disease / 9300 E 29th Street, North - Suite 350 / Wichita, KS 67226 / 888.232.4632.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019