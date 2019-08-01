Biggs, Evelyn 93, Boeing travel secretary, passed away on July 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Williams and Janice (Randy) Parrott; three grandchildren, Robin Scott, Christy (Darin) McCollom, April (Vernon) Perkins; six great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents; sister, Maxine Calhoon and son-in-law, Donald Williams. Visitation with family present will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Service will be on Saturday at 10:00 am at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 3101 N. Coolidge Ave., Wichita, 67204. A memorial has been established in her name with Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. For guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019