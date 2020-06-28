McSwain, Evelyn C. 60, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Gregory McSwain and father, Jerry Arney. Survivors include her husband, David McSwain; son, Anthony McSwain (Mariah); daughter, Deborah League (Mathew); mother, Betty Arney; siblings, Brenda Frye, Stanley Arney, Jerry Arney, and John Arney; grandchildren, Brittney, Cameron, Ella, Kinley, and Aaron; great-grandchild, Nova. Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed working for several years as the Family Support Coordinator for the Air National Guard at McConnell Air Force Base. There will be a public viewing with family present Tuesday, June 30, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, from 6-8 pm. Private Family Services will be held. Share condolences and view Tribute Video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.