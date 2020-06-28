Evelyn C. McSwain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McSwain, Evelyn C. 60, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Gregory McSwain and father, Jerry Arney. Survivors include her husband, David McSwain; son, Anthony McSwain (Mariah); daughter, Deborah League (Mathew); mother, Betty Arney; siblings, Brenda Frye, Stanley Arney, Jerry Arney, and John Arney; grandchildren, Brittney, Cameron, Ella, Kinley, and Aaron; great-grandchild, Nova. Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed working for several years as the Family Support Coordinator for the Air National Guard at McConnell Air Force Base. There will be a public viewing with family present Tuesday, June 30, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, from 6-8 pm. Private Family Services will be held. Share condolences and view Tribute Video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved