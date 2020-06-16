SEDGWICK-Sanders, Evelyn J. Our Mother and Granny, Evelyn J. Sanders, 82, died Friday, June 12, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born December 12, 1937 in Downey, CA to Ambrose Lee and Ida Matilda (McBride) Potter. She is survived by a son: Alfred Parker, Asoka, OK; daughter: Sandy Loveall, Wichita; step-son: Ron Sanders, Wichita; brothers: Franklin, Ben, and Alvin Potter; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 6, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Bentley, KS. Memorials may be given to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.



