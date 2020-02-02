Evelyn L. McLain

Hargraves McLain, Evelyn L. Age 87, passed away January 29, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Bob) Stude, Nancy (Kelly) Kenyon and Linda (Robert) Cleary; brother, Kenneth Little; ten grandchildren, Chris (Denise) Stude, PJ (Lori) Tos, Natalie (Lisa) Tos-Brightup, Bambi Lorette, Jeremy (Charity) Axtmann, Brad (Lynn) Kenyon, Brandi Kenyon, Miles Cleary, Casey Cleary and Riley (Lindsey) Cleary; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; six nieces; six nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie McLain; children, Patricia Darline Hargraves, Marion David Hargraves; siblings, Cecil Ray Little, Opal Marie Abshire, Herschal David Little, Mary Lois Gobert, Charlotte Marie Bielgard; great-grandson, Michael Christian Byington. Visitation with family present: 4-7 p.m. on Friday with services: Saturday at 10 a.m. both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. A memorial has been established in her name with Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E 37th St N, Wichita, KS 67226. www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
