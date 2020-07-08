Wichita- Minnick,, Evelyn Pearl 83, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born July 27, 1936 to Floyd and Juanita (Green) Trautwein in Wichita, KS. She worked at IBM as a switchboard operator for many years until she became a loving, stay at home mother. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, tatting, and crocheting. She adored animals and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Another one of her interests was country music. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Minnick, Jr.; sisters, Carol M. (Trautwein) Calvin and Linda S. (Trautwein) Godsey, Evelyn is survived by her brother, Lary R. (Laurie) Trautwein; children, Michael (Shelley) Minnick, Lori Thompson, Julie Parker; grandchildren, Brian Thompson (Anjuli), Christopher Parker, Bradley Thompson (Lerrin), Shawn Parker (Michelle), Bryanna Cox (Connor), Jennah Minnick (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Addison Evelyn Parker, Piper Jayne Thompson, Jimma Huston Thompson, Lennox Que Thompson, James Nash Thompson; and. Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita, KS 67209. Memorial contributions may be made to Serenity Hospice Care 3221 N. Toben St #200, Wichita, KS 67226 or Wichita Animal Action League P.O. Box 21401, Wichita, KS 67208.



