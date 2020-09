Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Ray

November 2, 1923 - September 23, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Evelyn Darlene Pettis Ray born November 2, 1923 in Newton Kansas, passed away September 23, 2020. Retired Kansas Christian Home Orientation Speech Technician.

Survived by children LaTrish (Dr. Val Jr.) Brown, LaShelia Berry and Ivan Ray, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.

Celebration of Life, Old Mission Mausoleum Chapel, Monday, October 05, 2020 2:00 PM.





