Bryant, Evelyn Sue 84, retired JCPenny Sales Associate, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Sue was a very kind and giving person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private family services will be held. She was preceded in death by parents; beloved husband, Travis Bryant; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; and grandson, Paul Travis Bryant. Survivors include son, Paul (Nicky) Bryant; daughters, Debbie (Todd) Heberly and Rita (Ike) Hofling; brother, Buddy Curry; sister, Jane Hathaway; grandchildren, Tomisha, Stephanie, PJ, Josh and Matt; great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Xander, Julie, James and Jack; and many nieces and nephews. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019