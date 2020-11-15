Evelyn Van Vleet

September 2, 1919 - November 12, 2020

Garden City, Kansas - Evelyn M (Frick) Van Vleet passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Regent Park Assisted Living in Wichita, Kansas. She was born September 2, 1919 on the Pawnee County family farm to Anna and George Frick. She attended school in Zook, KS, then continued her education at Kansas State University, graduating in 1941 with a BS in Home Economics.

While at KSU she met Gerald Van Vleet. They were married in August of 1941 and settled in Garden City, KS after completing his military service. Evelyn taught Home Economics at Garden City High School and Garden City Community College. While teaching she also served as FHA advisor.

Evelyn was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving many offices and appointments in the local and Grand Chapter.

In 2007 Evelyn moved to Wichita. For the past four years she has lived at Regent Park Assisted Living facility.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald T Van Vleet, sister Emma Doran, brother Raymond Frick and son in law Kenneth Kimbell.

Survivors include daughters Sharon (Gary) Greathouse, Fort Collins, CO and JoAnn Kimbell, Wichita, KS, grandchildren, Shawn (Stacey) Greathouse, Johnston, CO, Shelly (Mattias) Borrman, Loveland, CO, Jason Stuber, Overland Park, KS, Angela Stuber, Kansas City, MO and 9 great grand children – Ashley, Taylor, Madelynne, Owen and Lynette Greathouse, Jakob and Kajsa Borrman, Finnley Stuber and Evelyn Stuber. Family also includes 3 step grandchildren, Darcy McQuellen, Ashley Rondorf and Devin Kimbell and 5 step great grandchildren, Michael, Amelia, Grace, Charlie and Jacob.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has requested that the services be attended in person by the immediate family and everyone else who like to attend to attend virtually on the funeral homes Facebook page. Services will be streamed on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts to the Garden City First United Methodist Church Stain Glass Fund, Lakin Chapter OES #244, Regent Park Assisted Living Facility or Serenity Hospice in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.





