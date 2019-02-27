Nixon, Everett Eugene died on Feb. 25, 2019 aged 90. Born to Donald D. and Verna (Pierson) Everett on June 20, 1928 in Middleberg, OK. Everett worked at Boeing for 35 years before his retirement. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty (Tabbytite) Nixon; sons, Allen Eugene and Everett Wayman Nixon; nine brothers and 1 sister. Survived by children, Virginia (Michael) Seal, Darrel (Theresa) Nixon and Sheri (Jerry) Antes; 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation from 9-10 am and Funeral services 10:00 am, both held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Glenville Baptist Church, 4604 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside in Anadarka, OK at 3:00 pm. Memorials may be sent to the Kidney Foundation, Senior Services, or Meals on Wheels program.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019