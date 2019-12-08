Everett Wayne Scovel

DERBY - Scovel, Everett Wayne age 91, retired Boeing Engineer, passed away December 3, 2019. Visitation 3-8pm; family present 6-7:30pm Monday evening at Smith Mortuary Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Funeral 10AM Tuesday, December 10th at The First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore Ave in Derby. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; siblings, Wanda Watson, Jack Scovel. Everett is survived by his daughters, Susan Hammer, Karen (Andrew) Boocock, Linda (Dan) Ingrim; 7 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the church and Wichita Habitat For Humanity, 130 E. Murdock St. #102, Wichita, Kansas 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019
