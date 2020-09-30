Evlyne SilsbyJanuary 19, 1929 - September 23, 2020Wichita, Kansas - On Sept. 23rd Evlyne was called to heaven with her loving Tommy Murphy by her side. Evlyne had a rich and fulfilling life, full of adventure and surrounded with love. After 54 years of marriage with Robert W. Silsby he passed. Years went by before she met Tommy Murphy at McDonalds at coffee and became best of friends. Preceded in death by her parents Dow and Vera Hobbs, Robert W. Silsby and daughter Brittany Silsby Rowe. Survivors include sister Imogene Williams, fiancé Tommy Murphy, daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Louis Yacovette, son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Lori Silsby, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 10am, October 1st at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS 67209.