HAYSVILLE-Nabity, F. Anthony "Tone" age 33, passed away Wed., March 13, 2019. Visitation: Fri, March 22, 9am-7pm with family present 5:30-7pm. Services: 1pm, Sat, March 23, both at Shinkle Mortuary, 146 N. Lamar, Haysville. Survivors: parents, Frank Nabity and Joni Sulanke; sisters, Theresa Nabity and Lisa (Alan Russell) all of Haysville; 11 nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 300 W. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67202 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019