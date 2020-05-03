F. D. "Trip" Triplitt
MOUNDRIDGE - Triplitt, F. D. "Trip" 86, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Moundridge, Ks. "Trip" was born in Valley Center, Ks to Charles & Nellie (Kehl) Triplitt. Survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Glenda; son Dale (Mary Lu) Triplitt of Salina; daughter Deborah (Terry) Hensley of Douglas, Wyoming; 6 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; sister Audrey Atwood of Lebanon, Kansas; many other family and friends. Preceded by his parents, his brothers Charles Jr. & Billie, daughter Denise & granddaughter Kayle. Services are not planned at this time. Memorials have been established with Pine Village, 86 22nd Ave., Moundridge, Ks 67107. www.bakerfhvc.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
