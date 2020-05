MOUNDRIDGE - Triplitt, F. D. "Trip" 86, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Moundridge, Ks. "Trip" was born in Valley Center, Ks to Charles & Nellie (Kehl) Triplitt. Survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Glenda; son Dale (Mary Lu) Triplitt of Salina; daughter Deborah (Terry) Hensley of Douglas, Wyoming; 6 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; sister Audrey Atwood of Lebanon, Kansas; many other family and friends. Preceded by his parents, his brothers Charles Jr. & Billie, daughter Denise & granddaughter Kayle. Services are not planned at this time. Memorials have been established with Pine Village, 86 22nd Ave., Moundridge, Ks 67107. www.bakerfhvc.com