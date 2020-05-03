Russell, Faviola Age 82, passed away April 28, 2020, born July 19, 1937 to Jesus and Martha Garcia. Faviola graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso, TX., and had a career as a Teaching Assistant with the Wichita Public School District. She was an avid bowler for over 40 years, participating in various bowling leagues at West Acres Bowl in Wichita. She was preceded in death by both parents, Jesus and Martha; stepfather, Billy Dale Long; husband, Don Russell; brothers, Billy and Richard Long; and sister, Emily Moore. Faviola is survived by her daughter, Martha (Dr. John) Devine of Manhattan, KS; sons, Richard (Cindy) Russell of Wichita and Robert (Gladys) Russell of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Emily, Joseph, Phillip John of Manhattan, KS, Sgt. Denton Patrick of Washington, DC, and Kady Ann, Valerie Ann of Wichita; and 6 great-grandchildren. A come and go viewing will be from 10AM-5PM, Monday, May 4th, at Resthaven Mortuary. There will be a private family service held, Tuesday, May 5th.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store