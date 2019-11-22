Chrisman, Faye Lucile 98, retired Licensed Practical Nurse, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Chrisman of 57 years. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Ream, and her grandchildren, Eric, Jason and Sarah Ream. Her life was devoted to her family and her career as an LPN. Private graveside service at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale East, where she resided the last 6 years of her life, and Rivercross Hospice for her final care. Tributes may be Sent to the family via www.downingandlahey.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019