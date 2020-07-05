Felipa Ortiz

Ortiz, Felipa USD 259 Lunchroom Aide at Riverside Elementary, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at her home. She was born on March 12, 1935, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Luis and Carmen Gutierrez. Felipa was preceded in death by her husband, Hilario "Sam" R. Ortiz; three sons, Randy and Richard deRoulet, Ismael Ortiz; and a daughter, Ana Gonzalez. Survivors include: sisters, Leona Medina, Mary Gray; brother, Ramiro Gutierrez, all of Peoria, IL; sons, Vincent deRoulet, of OK, Eddie deRoulet, Hilario Ortiz, Jr., both of TX, Philip deRoulet, of CA, Alfred deRoulet, Benjamin Ortiz, both of KS; daughters, Graciela Martinez, Maria Vasquez, both of TX, Luisa Kidd, of MO; 39 grandchildren; 125 great grandchildren; and 67 great-great-grandchildren. Private family visitation. Graveside will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita.