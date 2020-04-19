McGrew, Fern Vivian 93, of Wichita, died April 10, 2020 with her beloved family by her side. Born March 23, 1927 in Belva, OK to John and Minnie (Cook) Peninger. Fern was a devoted Christian and an example of God's Love to all she met. She loved spending time with her family, playing games, sewing, and roller skating. She is survived by her children, Milburn (Wanda) McGrew, Rick (Raenona) McGrew, Fontaine (Billy) Yates, Robin (Larry) Hutto, Dan (Denise) McGrew, Jill (Don) Honer; 95 grandchildren; great-grandchild; and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded by her husband of 48 years, Hollis LeRoy McGrew; her parents; 10 siblings; grandsons, Casey Hillis, Russell Frost; and great-granddaughter, Keirsten McGrew. Services to be held at a later date. For full obituary see www.bakerfhwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020