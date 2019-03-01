Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floann Marie "Ann" Tague. View Sign

TOPEKA-Tague, Floann Marie "Ann" 93, Topeka, passed away on February 28th, 2019 at Atria Hearthstone Care Center in Topeka. Ann was born December 16, 1925 in Marmaton, KS, (near Fort Scott) the daughter of Harold H. and Clara Fry Redmond (Roper). She graduated from Wichita High School North in 1943. She married Kenneth Edward Tague on May 24, 1946 in Kingman, KS. He died December 27, 1998. Ann and her husband owned and operated a cattle and thoroughbred horse ranch in Cassoday, Kansas, as well as several businesses in Wichita. She worked part time in Wichita after selling the ranch, finally retiring at the age of 90. Ann was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She loved her pet poodles and cats, and she enjoyed being the "Scrabble Queen" of the family. She was a member of the Woodridge Christian Church, the YMCA and Amvets Post 36 where she served as Secretary-Treasurer, all located in Wichita. Survivors include son, Rick Redmond (Kathy) Tague, Topeka; step-daughters, Connie Miller, Wichita, Donita Mealy, Braselton, GA; 7 grandchildren; and 6 step-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Lynn Galloway; and step-son, Kenneth Edward "Pete" Tague. Private funeral services will be held at Fellowship Bible Church. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Wichita YMCA EAST Branch, 9333 E. Douglass, Wichita, Ks. 67207, in memory of Ann Tague. Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

