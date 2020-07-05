CLEARWATER-Shepherd, Flora B. (Shackelford) age 83, ret. Textron Layup Tech, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Private Family Services with Celebration of Life service to follow at a later date. Flora is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dilla (Hollingsworth) Shackelford; husband, Junior "J.H." Shepherd; daughter, Sherry L. Danner; brothers, Wade D. Shackelford, Sr, A.W. Shackelford, Orville Shackelford, Carl Shackelford, and Roy Shackelford; sisters, Wilma Sanders, Velma Shepherd, and Mary Shackelford. Survivors: daughter, Lori Nickels of Yukon, OK; sisters, Martha (Glen) Shackelford of Hazel Valley, AR, Floy Robbins of Cannon Creek, AR, and Dora (Nathan) Jordan of Wichita, KS; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Cancer Research Fund/KSU Foundation, PO Box 9200, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201-1800. www.wsmortuary.com