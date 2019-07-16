Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florena Ann Schneweis. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Schneweis, Florena Ann 79, entered into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on July 12. Born on July 23, 1939 to Leonard and Lorena Schamber in Damar, she was the oldest of seven children. She later graduated from Marymount College of Salina with a degree in elementary education. During this time, she met and married Frank Schneweis on July 25, 1964. She was a devoted mother to five children and a community pioneer - co-founding with Frank the Lord's Pantry at St Patrick's Church and one of the first La Leche League leaders. Known for her spunky candor and steadfast faith in Christ, she enjoyed the company of others and often opened her home to those in need. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Beth Brenneis as well as her parents and sister Lovetta Cross. She is survived by four children: Dan Schneweis, Gretchen (Vic) Chavez, Emily (Michael) Krondak, and Aaron Schneweis. Other survivors include five siblings and 13 grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17 between 6-8 PM at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary with funeral on Thursday at 10 AM at Faith Community Church (1750 N Gow).



Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019

