Florence K. Halgunseth

Halgunseth, Florence K. Age 89, passed away February 21, 2020, born March 12, 1930 to Byron and Clara Bennett. Florence was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Halgunseth; and 9 siblings. Florence is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward; sons, Michael (Evelyn) King, Bernard (Melodee) King, and Kevin King; daughter Cheryl (David) Stanton; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Victory In The Valley. A visitation will be held 6-8pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with Funeral service 10:00am, Thursday, February 27, 2020, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
