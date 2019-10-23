Mullenix, Florence "Joan" passed away peacefully October 18, with her longtime friend Sherry Haddock by her side. She was born in Wichita September 25, 1931, daughter of Lilly and Joseph Mullenix, but raised by her Aunt Florence and Uncle Roy at age 3 upon her mother's death. She was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie, sister Wilma and brother Howard. Joan is survived by nieces Joni Popchoke and Toni Buchanan, nephew Alan Popchoke, great-niece Janice Gallagher and family, great-niece Kelly Pereles and family, and great-nephews Scott and Patrick Buchanan. She is also survived by son-in-law Allen Lane and her step grandchildren, Amber, Misty, Greg and their families. Joan was a retired nurse, caregiver and longtime member of Countryside Christian Church. Joan had lifelong friendships and was a beautiful witness of Christ's love. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019