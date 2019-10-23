Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence "Joan" Mullenix. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Mullenix, Florence "Joan" passed away peacefully October 18, with her longtime friend Sherry Haddock by her side. She was born in Wichita September 25, 1931, daughter of Lilly and Joseph Mullenix, but raised by her Aunt Florence and Uncle Roy at age 3 upon her mother's death. She was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie, sister Wilma and brother Howard. Joan is survived by nieces Joni Popchoke and Toni Buchanan, nephew Alan Popchoke, great-niece Janice Gallagher and family, great-niece Kelly Pereles and family, and great-nephews Scott and Patrick Buchanan. She is also survived by son-in-law Allen Lane and her step grandchildren, Amber, Misty, Greg and their families. Joan was a retired nurse, caregiver and longtime member of Countryside Christian Church. Joan had lifelong friendships and was a beautiful witness of Christ's love. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Mullenix, Florence "Joan" passed away peacefully October 18, with her longtime friend Sherry Haddock by her side. She was born in Wichita September 25, 1931, daughter of Lilly and Joseph Mullenix, but raised by her Aunt Florence and Uncle Roy at age 3 upon her mother's death. She was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie, sister Wilma and brother Howard. Joan is survived by nieces Joni Popchoke and Toni Buchanan, nephew Alan Popchoke, great-niece Janice Gallagher and family, great-niece Kelly Pereles and family, and great-nephews Scott and Patrick Buchanan. She is also survived by son-in-law Allen Lane and her step grandchildren, Amber, Misty, Greg and their families. Joan was a retired nurse, caregiver and longtime member of Countryside Christian Church. Joan had lifelong friendships and was a beautiful witness of Christ's love. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close