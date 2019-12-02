Schuckman, Florentine Rita 99, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Andover Life Care Center. She was born on September 19, 1920 in Ness City, Kansas to Peter Leiker and Agatha (Unrein) Leiker. She married Michael Schuckman on July 22 nd , 1950 in Ransom Kansas. Survivors include one daughter, Debra and husband Mark, Myron and wife Debi, and Gary, and stepdaughter Pauletta Winn and husband Kirk, Bartlesville, Ok; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, December 7 at St Mary's Heritage Church, McCracken, Ks with a luncheon following at the McCracken Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Shepard Hospice-Wichita or McCracken Community Center-Floor Replacement.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019