CHENEY-Friess, Florian Raymond 89, retired farmer and dairyman, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Florian was born Aug. l9, 1930 in St. Mark, Ks. the son of John and Gudula "Thome" Friess. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; son, Daryl; brothers, Werner, Justin, Mike and Bernard Friess; sisters, Johanna Stroot, Rita Kraus and Cyrilla Pauly. He is survived by his daughter, Dana (Bill) Collier and son, Gene Friess, both of Wichita, Ks; brother, Urban Friess of Parsons, Ks.; sister, Gudula Gros of Andale, Ks.; 3 grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Collier of Wichita, Ks., Ashley (Ryan Berens) Friess of Haysville, Ks., and Amber (Adam) Justice of Broomfield, Co.; 4 great-grandchildren, Christina, Brianna, Daniel and Owen Collier. Rosary: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. with the Mass on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., both at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, Ks. Interment will be in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Memorial is for the Cheney Golden Age Home, Cheney, Ks. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.

