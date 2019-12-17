Floyd Alois Jacobs

Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
View Map
Jacobs, Floyd Alois of Wichita, Kansas. Founder, Jacobs Instrument Service, passed away Friday, December 13, and wanted everyone to know he is now shooting craps with Jesus. Age 81. Survivors include his spouse, Leonarda "Nadine" Jacobs; son, Nicholas (Cindy) Jacobs; daughter, Tina Castiglione; daughter, Jennifer Jacobs; daughter, Julie Coffey; and son, Anthony (Keri) Jacobs; grandchildren, Amber Emery, Blake Jacobs, Zachary Jacobs, Joseph Castiglione, Anne (Jake) Hamilton, Payton Mensch, Mackenzie Mensch, Margaret Jacobs, Sophia Jacobs, Eleanor Jacobs, Anna Jacobs, and Julia Jacobs; great-grandchild, Grayson Young. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Mary Jacobs, numerous brothers and sisters, and his beloved Great Dane, Leo. Viewing will be from 4 - 6 pm, Wednesday, December 18; Service will be at 1 pm, Thursday, December 19, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. A memorial has been established with Kansa Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Our world will never be the same... Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019
