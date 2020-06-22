died on June 16, 2020 at his home in Wichita, KS with family at his side at age 100. Born in Arkansas City, KS in 1919, he was the youngest child of William "Wiley" and Julia "Julie" Fitzgerald Lundy. He served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II in the Solomon Islands, New Guinea, and Luzon in the Philippines ending his service in Japan in 1945. He worked at Cessna Aircraft Company for 45 years primarily as a spot welder. Floyd was married to Lola Enninga for 67 years until her death in 2013. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Hitch, brothers Ray, Emmett, Robert "Grant" Lundy and sister Lila Paton. He is survived by daughters Sheryl "Sherry" Resendez (Andre) of Woodbridge, VA , and Deborah McGuire (Michael) of Atchison, KS, grandchildren Lisa Clark (Frank Baker) of Houston, TX, Matthew McGuire (Sarah) of Atchison, KS, Meghan McGuire (Josh Logan) of Dodge City, KS, great-grandchildren Zane, Zoe, Miles, and Amelia and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Floyd's life will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 22nd at Old Mission Mortuary Chapel, 3424 E 21st, Wichita, KS. Visitation with the family will be during the hour preceding the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be left to First United Methodist Church TV Ministry, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202, or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 22, 2020.