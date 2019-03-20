Warren, Floyd D. Jr. 69, retired aircraft worker, loving husband, dad, pawpaw, passed away March 17, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Carol Warren; parents, Floyd D. Sr. (Joy) Warren; grandson, Cyle Kohlman; and brother, Samuel. Survived by children, Doug (Jennifer) Warren III, Tonya (Bill) Thurman, Sheri (Chad) Werner, Lesli (Rick) Moses; siblings, Steve (Ellen), Dan (Shirley), John, Michelle (Brad), Bill (Joni), and Mike; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation at 6-8 p.m. Thurs. March 21, 2019 and service 3 p.m. Fri., March 22, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Full obit: Resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd D. Warren Jr..
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019