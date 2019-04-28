Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd E. Tiffany. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Send Flowers Notice

Tiffany, Floyd E. 88, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He was born Mar. 23, 1930 in Topeka, KS and attended Topeka public schools. Floyd went on to earn his Mechanical Engineering Degree from KSU, graduating in 1952. During his 50 year career, he worked aircraft engineering in CO, CA and KS. Floyd retired from Boeing Wichita as a Liaison Engineering Manager in 1995. He continued to work contract engineering for Boeing, and other aircraft companies in Wichita until 2001. His hobbies were playing tennis & running. Floyd enjoyed golfing, hunting, traveling & music. He was happiest being with family and playing card games, of which Floyd won many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Sr. and Alice Tiffany; and two sisters, Thelma Phillips and Marjorie Muther. Floyd is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda; her two children, Steve (Penny) Radke, and Stephanie (Eric) Pence; his four children, Richard (Gladys) Tiffany, Joyce (Robert) Sweetman, Linda Davis, and Carolyn (Kelly) Zellner; sister, Maxine Soules; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Floyd was always ready for an adventure & eager to lend a helping hand. He is greatly missed. Memorial Service: 11 am, Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Memorial Contributions to Catholic Care Center, 6700 E. 45th St. N., Bel Aire, KS 67226



