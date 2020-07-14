1/1
Floyd F. Jantz
Jantz, Floyd F. 96 passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born June 18, 1924 to David and Anna (Schmidt) Jantz. Floyd was a retired supervisor in the steel industry and also served in the United States Army during World War II. Preceded by his wife Ruth Marie and survived by brother in-law Wesley Koehn, 28 nieces and nephews and his longtime caregivers and friends, Cherise and Larry Becker, Angelica Penn and Kristie Wallace-Brickhouse. Visitation will be held 9-10am with graveside services following 10am Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
