Stotler, Floyd L. 84, Retired CNC Maintainence Technician for Cessna Aircraft, passed away on August 7, 2019. Born in Iola, Kansas to Dewey H. and Sarah (Gasche) Stotler. Preceded in death by his parents; his 5 siblings; his wife, F. Lavonia Stotler and a daughter, Jean Allison. Survivors: sons: Floyd J. F. Stotler (Ranee) of Augusta, Neeley W. Stotler (Emma) of Rose Hill, Martin Clinton Allison of Wichita; daughter, Melinda G. Stotler of Lewisville, TX; brothers: Dewey H. Stotler, Jr. (Donna) of Uniontown, KS, Andrew E. Stotler, Sr. (Angela) of El Dorado; sister: Eula D. Wilson of Hartford, KS; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Monday, August 12; Service: 10 a.m. Monday,August 12, both at Hillside Funeral Home West. Burial to follow at Kechi Township Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019