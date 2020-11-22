I am proud to be Floyd's eldest daughter. He was not only my father but he was also my best friend. During a very difficult time in my life, he called me everyday to see how I was holding up. An amazing friendship began. My Dad gave me the strength, the courage and the confidence to face my new life. I miss my friend. Whenever I see a plane fly overhead I will think of him. The little girl in me will say, "My Daddy can do that. He can fly higher and faster!" Dad, I love you so very much. Sara

Sara Totten

Daughter