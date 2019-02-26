Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd R. Slusser Jr.. View Sign

AUGUSTA-Slusser, Floyd R. Jr. 79, retired Beech Aircraft Inspector, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at his home in Augusta. Floyd was born March 29, 1939 in Wichita, Ks. the son of Floyd and Alice "Bostick" Slusser. On March 5, 1964 he married Joan Fogle in Clarksburg, WV. He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Roger (Angelia) Slusser of Augusta, Ks.; daughter, Laura (Christopher) Hischke of Wichita, Ks.; brothers, Robert of Goddard, Ks. and Earl of Lampe, Mo.; sisters, Daisy Heminger of Clarksville, Tn. and Sally Durer of Goddard, Ks; 3 grandchildren, Melissa Hischke, Hollee Slusser, Dylen Slusser; 3 great-grandchildren, Elaina Coca, Julion Hischke, Cash Campbell. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Frank, Larry and Max; sister, Mary Slusser. Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel in Garden Plain, Ks. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Goddard, Ks. Memorials are to Goodshepherd Hospice. Wulf-Ast Morstuary, Garden Plain, Ks.

