VALLEY CENTER-Waggoner, Forrest Dee 86, entered the arena of heaven's realms with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Retired Westar Gas Service Co. & Baker Funeral Home VC. Dee is survived by his wife of 65 yrs, Venita; children, Greg (Sandy) Waggoner, Patricia (Mark) Huston, Jeannie (Mike) Voges; 8 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; sisters, Luetta Bonham, June Moore; brother, David Waggoner; sisters-in-law, Joyce Waggoner and Shirley Hamm; brothers-in-law, Bob (Dorothy) Gates and Harold (Iva) Gates; many nephews, nieces, other family and friends. Preceded by his infant son, David Eugene Waggoner; parents, Orva and Rova Mae Waggoner; siblings, Vinita Bellew, Ruth Hanke, Vincent, Johnnie and Wayne Waggoner. Visitation 11 a.m. and Service 12 p.m., both Saturday, March 9, at Faith Church, 325 N. Emporia, Valley Center, Ks. Memorials to F. Dee Waggoner Memorial (for Phoenix Hospice or the Cowboy Preacher ministry), in care of Baker Funeral Home, PO Box 242, Valley Center, KS 67147. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019