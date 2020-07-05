1/1
Forrest Eugene Richardson Sr.
Richardson, Sr., Forrest Eugene 90, died July 2, 2020. Forrest was born in MacDonald County, MO on December 26, 1929. He was a retired USD 259 custodian and farmer, and an avid fisherman. Forrest was a Korean War era veteran stationed in Germany where he met the love of his life, Hildegard. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice; siblings, Helen, Kenneth, Hazel, and Sue. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hildegard; sons, Forrest Jr. (Teresa) of Wichita, Kevin (Susan) of Oak Ridge, NC. Private Family Service. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Ascension Via Christi - St. Francis SICU and to the staff at Grasslands Estates. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 5, 2020.
