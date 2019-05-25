Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Altina Owen. View Sign Service Information Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita 1411 N. Broadway Wichita , KS 67214 (316)-262-4422 Send Flowers Notice

Owen, Frances Altina Died May 24, 2019 Born in Wichita on July 28, 1929, 89 yrs. young. Daughter to Will Dickinson and Elizabeth Troupe. North High Class of 1947 and Friends University 1950. Married to Robert A. Owen on May 1, 1953, where they had 5 children and she worked tirelessly as domestic engineer. She taught school in Kingman, KS. during the early 50s and later was a substitute teacher for 259. She also enjoyed volunteering as a den mother in the boy scouts, President of the Woman's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post4 (1971, 1975-1978), as a board member for the Government Employees Credit Union and election polling stations. In support of her children, she was involved with the Phantom Drum & Bugle Corp and loved attending their events. Frances was remembered as one of the Vine Street Neighborhood Block Moms and an avid Thunder Hockey fan. She will be missed by many. Survived by her husband Robert and her children, Altina Piasecki (Don) of Golden, Mo, Randy Owen (Dena) of Wichita, Karina Boyd of Wichita, Robin Turnmire (Bill) of Clinton, WA. Sister Elizabeth Nash of Newton, KS., 8 Grandchildren and their spouses, 6 Great-Grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death her son Lanson D. Owen. At Frances' request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Ks. 67219. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to



