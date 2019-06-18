Brent, Frances (Sullivan) 97, Early childhood development, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank P. and Anna K. Sullivan; husband, Robert C. Brent; son, Christopher Brent; sisters, Ella Mae Sullivan, Catherine Sullivan; brothers, John L. Sullivan, Frank E. Sullivan. Survived by her sons, Gregory L. Brent, Daniel R. Brent; daughters, Robin C. Brent, Laurie Tillman; twin sister, Florence Connor; brother, Michael Sullivan; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials have been established with All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218, Center of Hope, 400 N. Emporia St., Wichita, KS 67202, and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, 8201 E. 34th St. N. Cir., Ste. 1505, Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019