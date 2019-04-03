DERBY-Duerr, Frances passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born January 27, 1934 in Tipton, Oklahoma. Visitation: Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5-7 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside service 10:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, with memorial service following at 2:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Duerr, Jr. Frances is survived by her three children, Jeff Duerr (Becca); Joe Duerr (Joy), and Janice Ward; grandchildren, Chrystal McEntee, Allison Meyerhoff (Lance), Jessica Thiessen (Clark), Justin Duerr, and Wesley (Morgan) Duerr; great-grandchildren, Destiny McEntee, Mason and Morgan Meyerhoff, Nolen Thiessen; and one on the way; and her sister, Glenda Battershell. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Duerr.
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019