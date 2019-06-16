Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Elaine Smith Kentling. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kentling, Frances Elaine Smith died on June 11, 2019, in the same way she lived her life: without fear or fuss - and absolutely ready for the next adventure if there happens to be one. In the short time since she received a terminal lung cancer diagnosis, Fran took to answering the phone, "Hello, I'm dying," in the same matter-of-fact manner she relayed all news. News was Fran's passion, from working on a school paper and earning a journalism degree to shepherding young writers at The Wichita Eagle and saving a beloved community publication. Fran was a daughter, a mother, a grandmother and a friend to countless people, all of whom occupied a coveted spot in her heart. Born Nov. 12, 1940, in Pratt, Kan., Fran was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Smith. Young Frances displayed an inquisitiveness that was to be her hallmark throughout life. Plainspoken directness helped her win school elections and eventually become editor of her school paper. In high school, Fran became part of a group of female friends who dubbed themselves the Magnificent Seven and remain close to this day. Following one-year stints at Kansas State University and Southwestern College, Fran earned a journalism degree from the University of Wichita. After post-graduate journalism studies at Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass., and briefly working in the Boston area, Fran returned to Kansas to work in the information and public events office at her alma mater. Next, Fran held various positions at The Wichita Eagle. She was adept at managing a newsroom budget and teaching future leaders, and she'd wield a wicked sense of humor to unflinchingly skewer anyone, from her employer to herself. None of her newsroom accomplishments was more significant or lasting than caring for the annual crop of students who came to learn on the job. Fran became known as the Mother of Interns. Like a parent, she was a protective cheerleader for each of her charges, but she never hesitated to be candid when they disappointed her. It was criticism most everyone accepted because, as one former intern put it, she invested in them, and it was important to show you were worthy of that investment. The people Fran helped guide into journalism and other careers represent her most indelible contributions to the Wichita community and beyond. Fran took a buyout in the first of what would be many rounds of employee reductions at The Eagle. As more followed, Fran often was the first to let former colleagues know they would find success elsewhere. Fran's focus after The Eagle was The Active Age, a newspaper for people 55 and older in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. As part of a team of journalists who stepped in to help the struggling publication, Fran hovered over colleagues to ensure the right edits were made and persevered to guarantee the newspaper would endure. Once the paper was back on solid financial footing, Fran passed the reins, but continued to volunteer with proofreading, editing and writing as recently as a few weeks ago. Fran was involved in a variety of volunteer interests, such as the Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County and the Old Town Walkabout. Her work on the BOO HOO We Need a . . . . NEW ZOO campaign around 1970 had a huge impact. Her unofficial volunteer efforts - with friends, neighbors and even strangers - were classic Fran. She was a welcome committee of one for newcomers or anyone on the fringes. She was an unfaltering nursemaid to those in need, including once physically lifting a friend from the floor to get her to a doctor. She was more comfortable offering help than receiving it. Fran's forthright nature was on occasion a bit too strong, but if called on it, she was quick to burst into laughter and admit, "Oh, I can do that sometimes." Her ability to laugh, particularly at herself, was one of her most admirable qualities. Survivors include son Christian Kentling; son-in-law Patrick Lansdowne; grandchildren Bailey Kentling, Carson Kentling, Cameron Kentling, Riley Kentling, Reagan Kentling, Hannah Kentling Soderling and Nitai Dasa; brother David Smith and sister-in-law Judy Keene Smith. In addition to her parents, Fran was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Carrie-Nell Kentling, who died in July 2017. In lieu of flowers, Fran suggested friends consider a donation to The Active Age.

